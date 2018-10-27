KENT COUNTY, Mich. - Part of Chicago Drive in Wyoming was shut down after a car hit a pedestrian.
The accident happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday night, near Jiffy Avenue, west of Burlingame Avenue.
The road has since reopened.
Details on what caused the crash, and the extent of the injuries have not been released.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13OnYourSide.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2018 WZZM