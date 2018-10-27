KENT COUNTY, Mich. - Part of Chicago Drive in Wyoming was shut down after a car hit a pedestrian.

The accident happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday night, near Jiffy Avenue, west of Burlingame Avenue.

The road has since reopened.

Details on what caused the crash, and the extent of the injuries have not been released.

