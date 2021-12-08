Chicken delivery robot naming competition launched

Every robot needs a name. The chicken delivery robot that treks daily between Alpine Meijer and Bridge St. Market is no exception.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The chicken delivery robot, which is deployed by remote-control twice a day, transporting rotisserie chickens from the Alpine Meijer to the Bridge St. Market, is in need of a name and the public is being called upon to help select it.

Bridge St. Market officials have opened an online competition asking the public for naming suggestions.

Submissions will be accepted until Dec. 31.

Sometime in January, all of the submissions will be paired-down to a top 5, after which the public will be called upon again to vote for the winning name.

To suggest a name, the public is asked to go to: www.bridest.co/chicken.

