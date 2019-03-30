KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A 4-year-old girl was airlifted to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital Friday afternoon after a log fell on her.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office responded to the report on 21 Mile Road in Spencer Township, saying that the girl was playing near a log pile when one fell on her.

The initial dispatched information said that a child was bleeding from the mouth and turning purple, according to the sheriff's office. The investigation shows that after she was pulled out from under the log, she was breathing and talking to first responders on the scene.

At the hospital, there were no broken bones found with X-rays and a CT scan was performed to check for internal injuries.

The sheriff's office said the girl had a small cut near her mouth, which caused bleeding. The latest update to police said that she was still talking with family and doctors.

