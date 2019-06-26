PAW PAW, Mich. — A three-year-old girl drowned Wednesday afternoon in Van Buren County.

Deputies and first responded were called to the 39000 block of Paw Paw road for a possible pool drowning.

Deputies arrived and the three-year-old female was unresponsive. Life-saving measures were attempted but the child was later pronounced dead at local hospital, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's office.

The case remains under investigation. The department said nothing is expected.

