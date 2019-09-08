KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A child has been found dead after being left inside a car in the parking lot of a Knoxville shopping center, according to a spokesperson for the Knoxville Police Department.

Officials were called to the Food City Clinton Highway at Merchants Road Friday afternoon.

KPD spokesperson Scott Erland said it did not take very long for officers to respond after KPD received the call just after 3 p.m.

When they arrived on scene, officers found the child dead inside a vehicle, Erland said.

Erland said it was a young child, but could not share yet what their age or gender was. Officials were also working to confirm whether the child was in the backseat and where the parents of the child were at the time.

Erland asked the public to remember to check for their children before leaving their cars and said that it was important to remember how quickly cars can heat up.

"Look before you lock your car and check your back seats," Erland said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we get more information.