Child killed in Wyoming shooting

Around 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday, officers and fire crews were called to a residence on the 2400 block of Meyer Avenue SW with a report of gunfire in the home.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a child dead from a round fired in the home, police said.

A man who was also inside the home had been injured by a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital under police supervision.

Police say all individuals involved in the incident have been located and there is currently no danger to the public. The weapon has been recovered.

Detectives are still in the early stages of their investigation. Police say the motive of the shooting is still unclear.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

