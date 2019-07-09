MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A yearlong investigation led to the arrest of Tyler Lee Kieft, 28, of Muskegon Heights for possessing child porn and sexually abusing two children.

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit and the Internet Crimes and Children Task Force executed a warrant with the assistance of the Muskegon Heights Police Department at Kieft's residence.

During the investigation, Michigan State Police said they found Kieft had sexually abused two local children.

The Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office charged Kieft with distributing and possessing child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.

Police said additional charges are expected. Kieft has not been arraigned.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has a list of resources for parents to assist in keeping their children safe online. Information about possible child sexual exploitation can be reported to the CyberTipline.

