PARADISE, Mich. — A child has been found and two suspects are in custody overnight Thursday, according to Michigan Amber Alerts.
Police in the Upper Peninsula issued an Amber Alert for a 5-year-old, who they believed to have been abducted by two men.
An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday just before midnight. Police identified the suspect as 53-year-old George Stephen Cunningham.
A second man, John Stygler, was also suspected of traveling with the suspect and child.
Five-year-old Zephaniau George Cunningham has now been found safe.
