PARADISE, Mich. — A child has been found and two suspects are in custody overnight Thursday, according to Michigan Amber Alerts.

Police in the Upper Peninsula issued an Amber Alert for a 5-year-old, who they believed to have been abducted by two men.

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday just before midnight. Police identified the suspect as 53-year-old George Stephen Cunningham.

A second man, John Stygler, was also suspected of traveling with the suspect and child.

Five-year-old Zephaniau George Cunningham has now been found safe.

Michigan AMBER Alert Update** Truck was located. Suspect still at large with abducted child. AMBER Alert #Paradise Michigan. Suspect, George Stephen Cunningham (53) may be driving a 1986 Ford F-250 Pickup Truck,...

