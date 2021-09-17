Chrysanthemums & More returns to Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park

Chrysanthemums and More is back at Frederik Meijer Gardens for its 23rd year. This year's theme is autumn glow.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Chrysanthemums and More is back at Frederik Meijer Gardens for its 23rd year.

This year, the exhibit has a new theme, but the same beautiful displays and activities that are fun for the whole family.

It’s opening at the right time with just one more week of summer left.

The exhibit is a celebration of fall and all the beauty and wonder that comes with the season. It’s the largest of its kind in Michigan, with thousands of blossoms across nearly 160 acres.

As you walk through you will notice all the vibrant colors, different textures, and unique foliage.

It is called Chrysanthemums and More, so you will see some unexpected plants such as heirloom vegetables, herbs, gourds and larger-than-life pumpkins.

This year’s theme is autumn glow.

“When you think of the way light interplay’s with the garden and fall, gets lower in the sky, so those changes in color and the way that plays off the plant material is really a way we are focusing and pull people in to see things in a little bit different of a way,” said Steve LaWarre, vice president of horticulture at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park.

This feast for the eyes runs through October 31.

There will also be a host of events during that time. Fall family day is tomorrow — Saturday, Sept. 17 — with activities in the children’s garden.

Tuesdays at the farm will include a pop-up of local fresh food and drinks.

For more details, click here.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.