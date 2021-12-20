Church agency: Captive missionaries made daring escape

Church officials say the missionaries held captive in Haiti found freedom last week by making a daring overnight escape.

BERLIN, Ohio — Captive missionaries in Haiti found freedom last week by making a daring overnight escape, eluding their kidnappers and walking for miles over difficult, moonlit terrain with an infant and other children in tow, according to the agency they work for.

Officials with the Christian Aid Ministries, the Ohio-based agency where the captive missionaries were employees, detailed their journey to safety in a press conference Monday.

A total of 17 people from the missionary group — 12 adults and five minors — were abducted Oct. 16 shortly after visiting an orphanage in Ganthier.

The group included 16 Americans and one Canadian, five of which were from Hart, Michigan.

