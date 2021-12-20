x
Church agency: Captive missionaries made daring escape

Church officials say the missionaries held captive in Haiti found freedom last week by making a daring overnight escape.
Credit: AP
Unidentified people board a vehicle departing to the airport from the Christian Aid Ministries headquarters at Titanyen, north of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Dec. 16, 2021. Twelve remaining members of a U.S.-based missionary group who were kidnapped two months ago have been freed, according to the group and to Haitian police. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

BERLIN, Ohio — Captive missionaries in Haiti found freedom last week by making a daring overnight escape, eluding their kidnappers and walking for miles over difficult, moonlit terrain with an infant and other children in tow, according to the agency they work for. 

Officials with the Christian Aid Ministries, the Ohio-based agency where the captive missionaries were employees, detailed their journey to safety in a press conference Monday. 

A total of 17 people from the missionary group — 12 adults and five minors — were abducted Oct. 16 shortly after visiting an orphanage in Ganthier. 

Credit: WEWS
Christian Aid Ministries shares a photo of the 17 missionaries released from Haiti. (Note: there are 18 people in the photo. One of the men pictured is the father to some of the children who was not taken captive).

The group included 16 Americans and one Canadian, five of which were from Hart, Michigan. 

