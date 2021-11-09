x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
News

Church to hold annual observance of Fitzgerald shipwreck

One of the most notable and tragic Great Lakes wrecks occurred on Nov. 10, 1975 when the S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald sank during a storm on Lake Superior.
Credit: Getty Images
The Edmund Fitzgerald got caught in a fierce Lake Superior storm on Nov. 10, 1975. She sank, taking the lives of all 29 sailors on board.

DETROIT — The annual observance of the Edmund Fitzgerald shipwreck will be held in-person and livestreamed from Mariners’ Church in downtown Detroit. 

The Great Lakes Memorial service starts at 3 p.m. Sunday and remembers the lives lost in the roughly 6,000 shipwrecks on record in lakes Superior, Michigan, Huron, Erie and Ontario. 

It will be broadcast over YouTube for people unable to attend. 

Our annual Great Lakes Memorial Service will take place on Sunday, November 14 at 3:00 p.m. Active and retired members...

Posted by Mariners' Church on Thursday, November 4, 2021

Last year was the first time the service was livestreamed, and organizers say it attracted more than 1,200 viewers. 

One of the most notable and tragic Great Lakes wrecks occurred on Nov. 10, 1975 when the S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald sank during a storm on Lake Superior. All 29 crewmen were lost.

Related Articles

RELATED VIDEO: 

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

In Other News

What to look for as seasonal depression kicks in