GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - Circle Theatre continues its 66th Main Stage season with a production of "Leading Ladies", a hilarious comedy about two Shakespearean actors who find themselves down on their luck. When they hear that an old lady in York, PA is about to die and leave her fortune to her two long lost English nephews, they resolve to pass themselves off as her beloved relatives and get the cash. The trouble is, when they get to York, they find out that the relatives aren't nephews, but nieces!

The production runs August 9-11,15-18,19, 22-25 .

For tickets and times, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM