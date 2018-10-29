GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The City of Grand Rapids Community Development Department will host four information meetings in the next few weeks to provide an overview of the City's new residential rental application fees ordinance.

The City Commission passed the ordinance this summer to establish rules for charging rental application fees. The ordinance takes effect Nov. 7 and is part of the City's Housing NOW! initiative.

Community Development staff will hold three meetings to assist residents applying for rental housing. A fourth meeting will be held in partnership with the Rental Property Owners Association and the Property Management Association of West Michigan. Rental property owners and managers are encouraged to attend this session to learn more about the ordinance and help with compliance.

Each resident session will highlight the new Rental Assistance Center – a joint pilot program between the City and Grand Rapids Housing Commission – and fair housing laws. These sessions will take place 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the following dates:

Monday, Oct. 29 at Cesar Chavez Elementary School, 1205 Grandville Ave. SW

Thursday, Nov. 1 at St. Alphonsus Church, 224 Carrier St. NE

Thursday, Nov. 15 at Baxter Community, 935 Baxter St. SE

Representatives from a variety of nonprofit service providers also will be on hand. Each will share information about its housing-related resources. Participating agencies include:

Disability Advocates of Kent County

Dispute Resolution Center

Fair Housing Center of West Michigan

GR HomeShare

Grand Rapids Homes for All

Grand Rapids Housing Commission

Legal Aid of Western Michigan

The information meeting for rental property owners and managers will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30 in the ninth-floor Commission Chambers at City Hall, 300 Monroe Ave. NW.

For more information about the meetings or the new ordinance, call the Community Development Department at 616.456.3677.

