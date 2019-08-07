GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The City of Grand Rapids and Huntington Bank have are partnering to help reduce violence in the city's neighborhoods.

Huntington Bank has committed a $10,000 match to support a workforce development program proposed by one of Grand Rapids' recent Safe Alliances for Everyone Task Force Pitch and Highlight Night winners.

LifeQuest Ministries is receiving $10,000 from the City and $10,000 from Huntington Bank for it's winning pitch, Hope Initiative 2019.

“We are pleased to support LifeQuest Ministries’ efforts to reduce violence in our community,” said Third Ward City Commissioner Senita Lenear, who serves as liaison to the SAFE Task Force. “We are grateful to Huntington Bank and all of our community partners who have joined us in working to improve the quality of life for our residents. This support allows us to stretch our dollars for greater impact.”

Huntington Bank is supporting the workforce development initiative's focus on daily jobs for males ages 15 to 24. The program also includes mentoring, depression awareness, treatment resources and more.

Other winners of last week’s SAFE Pitch and Highlight Night were:

Urban Family Ministries – $2,500 to support Mothers on a Mission, which supports mothers who have lost children to violence as they seek to share with others the dire consequences of violence

Neighbors of Belknap Lookout – $2,500 to pilot a program to help neighborhood associations respond to violence in the community

Brown-Hutcherson Ministries – $5,000 for youth mentoring through its Giant Steps program

The City Commission previously approved grants totaling nearly $107,000 for SAFE Task Force programming this summer.

For more information, click here.

