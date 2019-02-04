GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids Traffic Safety division will be upgrading 38 pedestrian signal heads at intersections across the city between April and July.

Countdown displays are being added to the signal heads, showing how much time is left to cross the street. The project is part of a citywide effort to upgrade all intersections with traffic signals in the city with countdown signals.

Officials said the Traffic Safety division operates and maintains around 200 traffic signals citywide, and 89 intersections have received upgrades with pedestrian countdown signal heads. When the project his summer is complete, 127 intersections will have received upgrades.

The city received another federal transportation safety grant to upgrade 29 more intersections next year. Those locations are still being finalized.

