Grand Rapids reaches settlement in 2013 Plaza Towers flooding lawsuit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nearly nine years after the incident, the City of Grand Rapids has reached a settlement with the Plaza Towers downtown, stemming back to flooding that happened back in 2013.

The tower was closed for 17 days in April 2013 after its basement flooded because of high waters on the Grand River.

Plaza Towers contended it was the city's fault and sued. A lawsuit filed in 2014 claimed that changes the city made to a floodwall to allow increased pedestrian access led to the flooding.

Tuesday night, the city commission unanimously approved a settlement for that suit, and will pay out $8,085,000.

A statement from the city says, "The City of Grand Rapids has authorized a compromised settlement of this case. This decision was made in the best interest of the City to limit the City’s ongoing financial exposure attributable to the uncertainty involved in the pending appeal, coupled with COVID-19 related delays. The City hopes that a negotiated settlement will end this protracted litigation and allow both sides to move forward."

