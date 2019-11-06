GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids has lowered the number of days residents can set off fireworks from 30 to 11—or 12, depending on what day of the week July 5 falls on.

This change falls in line with the changes the state made at the end of 2018. The new law, which went into effect on Dec. 28 of last year, gives local communities the option to lower the number of days when fireworks can be set off.

The changes in Grand Rapids also set the times when fireworks can be used:

11 a.m. Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. Jan. 1

11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. on the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Memorial Day

11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. June 29 to July 4

11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. July 5, if that date is a Friday or Saturday

11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. on the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Labor Day

The Grand Rapids City Commission also approved changes to fireworks fines. The new civil fine is $1,000 for each violation of the fireworks ordinance. Previously, it was $50 for the first offense, $100 for a repeat offense and $200 for the second and subsequent offenses.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.