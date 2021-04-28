City of Muskegon offering free mask to area youth

Beginning Saturday, May 1, the city of Muskegon will begin offering a free mask to kids under the age of 18 at the Muskegon Farmers Market.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — On Friday Michigan extended a pandemic order limiting business capacity and requiring masks in public, even for children ages 2 to 4.

The new order requires children to wear a mask in all public places, including schools, childcare centers and camps. Operators of schools, childcare center and camps must make a "good faith effort" to ensure children 2 to 4 comply with the face covering order.

The order expires on May 24.

The community outreach event runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Muskegon Farmers Market on W. Western Ave. Free masks will be available for the next several Saturdays.

"The surge we had in the month of April caused great concern for us," said Muskegon's Community and Neighborhood Services Director Oneata Bailey. "Kids have to mask up, everyone has got to continue to do the work that's been done. Let's not go backwards."

Currently the city has 1,000 face masks to distribute. The masks were purchased using CARES Act money.

