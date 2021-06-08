City of Norton Shores ready to go public with new motto, branding, logos

The new motto, “It’s In Our Nature,” aims to spotlight the stunning parks, local businesses and close-knit community.

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — The City of Norton Shores is hosting a brand launch event on Aug. 10 at noon on the front lawn of City Hall.

Norton Shores residents and member of the larger community are invited to attend the unveiling of the new face for the community, featuring new branding and a motto that brings out the city’s natural beauty and unique characteristics.

The new motto, “It’s In Our Nature,” aims to spotlight the stunning parks, local businesses and close-knit community that visitors and residents have come to know and love.

“‘It’s In Our Nature’ shines a brighter light on the great neighborhoods, schools, businesses and parks that make Norton Shores a wonderful and safe place to live, work and play,” says Gary Nelund, the Mayor of Norton Shores. “As Norton Shores continues to grow, our nature continues to offer something unique to families and businesses alike.”

Norton Shores-themed merchandise will be available for purchase on the day of the launch. Designs feature one of several custom logos representing parts of the Norton Shores community such as camping, sunsets, kayaking, hiking, biking and beaches. Hats, T-shirts, sweatshirts, glasses and other accessories will be for sale at City Hall.

"It's all about the nature and six-miles of Lake Michigan," said Nelund. "All of these sorts of things that make Norton Shores attractive for people to live here."

More information can be found at the city's new website and the municipal website.

