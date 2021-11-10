Civil case against Howling Timbers Animal Sanctuary could decide what happens to wolf dogs

In Muskegon County, a civil case in circuit court could determine what happens to dozens of wolf dogs currently housed at an exotic animal sanctuary.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — In Muskegon County, a civil case in circuit court could determine what happens to more than 40 wolf dogs currently housed at an exotic animal sanctuary.

This case is being heard while a pending criminal case against the operator of Howling Timbers Animal Sanctuary is being scheduled for trial.

Monday's forfeiture hearing is only scheduled for one day, but with the way it began, it could stretch into a second day.

The attorney representing Howling Timbers Celeste Dunn opened the hearing by asking Muskegon County Circuit Court Judge Annette Smedley for an adjournment.

She said the State Department of Natural Resources has two years' worth of photographs, documents and reports about Howling Timbers that were only recently turned over to her for review.

Attorney Dunn asked for more time to properly prepare to defend her client Brenda Pierson and Howling Timbers.

Over the last decade, the facility in Muskegon County has taken in and currently houses 47 wolf dogs.

The judge agreed with the Muskegon County Prosecutors office in ruling the forfeiture hearing must proceed on grounds that public safety and the safety of the wolf dogs are at stake.

Prosecutors say they'll be able to show in recent years a wolf-dog escaped from Howling Timbers, and that four individuals have been injured by the wolf dogs at Howling Timbers.

Three were volunteers helping at the facility. The most serious injury was to a small child who, according to investigators, lost a portion of her arm after being attacked by one of the wolf dogs.

The judge has been told Howling Timbers is an unlicensed facility that never reported those four bites and attacks to the local health department as required by law.

At this point, it's unclear what would happen to the wolf dogs if the prosecutor's office is successful in convincing the judge that the animals should be forfeited by Howling Timbers.

13 ON YOUR SIDE Reporter Jon Mills will remain inside the hearing and will update this story as it develops.

Last Friday, the prosector's office issued a statement about the case due to false claims made on social media recently.

"Our office supports animal rights and supports the ethical and legal treatment of animals. Our Office will continue to advocate for the safe, legal and appropriate care of all animals, including wolves and wolf-dog mix breeds. We believe that all animals deserve proper care and will do everything in our power to accomplish that goal," Muskegon County Prosecutor DJ Hilson said in a statement.

Brenda Pierson faces criminal charges, too. Those are for possessing a dangerous animal causing serious injury and possessing a wolf-dog without a permit. That trial is expected later this year.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.