LARGO, Fla. -- Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri plans to provide an update on the shooting death of Markeis McGlockton today.

Gualtieri, joined with the Upper Pinellas County Ministerial Alliance and NAACP Clearwater, scheduled the news conference at 10 a.m. 10News will live stream the event on WTSP.com, the 10News Facebook page and on the 10News app.

No other information about what the conference will be about has been disclosed.

McGlockton was killed on July 19 by Michael Drejka just outside the Circle A convenience store in Clearwater. McGlockton's girlfriend parked in a parking spot for a disabled person, which appeared to make the 47-year-old Drejka angry.

All of it was captured on store surveillance video: McGlockton left the store and confronted Drejka, pushing him to the ground.

Seconds later, Drejka shot him. McGlockton died about 30 minutes later.

The case has made national headlines in recent days as law enforcement didn't immediately arrest Drejka, who told deputies he was fearful for his life.

Gualtieri at an earlier press conference said the case was referred to the Florida state attorney's office to consider whether the "stand your ground" law would apply as a possible defense or Drejka be charged.

"The law in the state of Florida today is that people have the right to stand their ground, and have a right to defend themselves when they believe they are in harm," Gualtieri said at the time.

