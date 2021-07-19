CMU to raffle off scholarships, other prizes as vaccine incentive

Four scholarships and $30,000 in prizes will be raffled to students who are fully vaccinated.

MT PLEASANT, Mich. — With the fall semester rapidly approaching, Central Michigan University announced Monday that the school will be launching a vaccine incentive program to encourage students to get vaccinated.

Four scholarships and $30,000 in prizes will be raffled to students who are fully vaccinated. The scholarships are equivalent to a year of tuition.

Four raffles will be held, with 100 students selected each round to receive a $75 Visa card and one student selected to win a scholarship. The winners will be announced Aug. 2, Aug. 23, Sept. 13 and Oct. 4.

"The earlier a student registers, they more chances they have to win prizes," said Jennifer DeHaemers, CMU's vice president for student recruitment and retention.

According to the CDC, only 34% of adults 18-39 have received a vaccine. The CDC also reports that people 18-24 had lower vaccination rates and lower intent to get vaccinated.

"To protect our campus and community from the spread of COVID-19 and its variants, we want to strongly encourage students to receive the vaccine before classes begin this fall," DeHaemers said.

All CMU students are eligible to register as long as they are fully vaccinated. While students can only register once, they are eligible for every drawing. Registering is open July 19 and can be done here.

Winners will be notified through their CMU email.

