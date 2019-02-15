GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (Grand Haven Tribune) - On Monday, Feb. 11, the Fruitport Township police and fire departments honored Fruitport Calvary Christian coaches Jeff Zehr and Mike Harris for their actions in helping the first responders save a 17-year-old Calvary student who had suffered a sudden cardiac arrest during basketball practice.

Police Chief Brian Michelli presented the coaches with the awards, and all first responders including the dispatcher, Lisa Wilkes Wright, were praised for their quick actions in preventing the worst-case scenario from occurring.

RELATED: Calvary Christian School coach uses AED to save basketball player's life

Zehr quickly deployed the AED machine, which is credited with restarting Luke Anhalt's heart, which had stopped beating.

The Anhalt family is initiating fundraisers to help schools without AED machines to obtain them.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.