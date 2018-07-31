GRAND HAVEN, Mich. -- One of the best ways to enjoy Coast Guard Festival is by being on the water. Now you have the chance to do that, thanks to 104.5 SNX.

The radio station and its weekday morning program, Mojo in the Morning, are giving away a SeaDoo from M-46 Powersports in Muskegon.

.@ShmitInTheMitt qualifying you to win Mojo's Sea Doo RIGHT NOW! pic.twitter.com/3bWllC3gPM — 1045SNX (@1045SNX) July 9, 2018

All you have to do is listen for your chance to qualify. 104.5 SNX will be taking qualifiers through Wednesday, August 1. Their show is on from 6 to 10 a.m.

The whole crew from Mojo in the Morning will be at Waterfront Stadium broadcasting live from 6 to 10 as part of their Town Tour. You can also qualify to win the SeaDoo if you show up to that event.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

