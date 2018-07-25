GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - If you're looking for a way to celebrate those who have served our country, while also enjoying the beauty of the lakeshore, head to Grand Haven for the annual Coast Guard Festival, which runs July 27 through Aug. 5, 2018.

The festival will feature tribute bands, ship tours, card board boat races, flea markets, parades, fireworks, a downtown carnival and much more!

The celebration unofficially began in 1924 as a private Coast Guard personnel picnic. Today, the Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival has become a premier event with attendance of more than 350,000 people, including top-ranking Coast Guard dignitaries from our nation’s capital.

For a full list of events and details, visit www.coastguardfest.org.

