GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - Opening day of the 2018 Coast Guard Festival included the dedication of a new military memorial.

The Blue and Gold Star memorial markers are on display at the new Waterfront Stadium.

Blue Star Memorials honor the men and women of the Armed Forces. Gold Star Memorials honor the families of Armed Forces members who lost their lives in service to their country.

The memorial is funded by donations from local businesses, military families and Grand Haven American Legion Auxiliary.

