GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - The Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival is just a few weeks away! An event that has become an annual favorite is the Cardboard Boat race that takes place on the first Saturday of the festival.

All you need to enter is...a cardboard boat! Just like last year, you have an opportunity to build one the night before the race thanks to Advanced Packaging.

It's happening from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, July 26 at 113 North Second Street in Grand Haven.

But it's only while supplies last, so plan accordingly. Organizers will have about 50, 82 inch sheets of cardboard and 40-50 rolls of duck tape.

And you can even take advantage of some design assistance. Advanced will have some of their sales and design staff on hand to assist.

