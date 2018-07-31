GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - Just a few days into the festivities, the Coast Guard Carnival is starting on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The carnival is located on Washington Avenue from Harbor Drive to Third Street. There will be over two dozen carnival rides, games and a variety of food options.

People attending the carnival can either purchase tickets as they go or buy a $20 wristband for unlimited rides.

The carnival schedule is:

Tuesday, July 31, 6 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 2, 2 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 3, 2 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 4, 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. and 4pm – 1am

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM