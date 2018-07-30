GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - Take a step back in time, to the first stone and mortar lighthouse placed at the mouth of the Grand River. That is just the beginning of what would become the first Coast Guard City U.S.A. The Tri-Cities Historical Museum is currently taking visitors through the history and impact of the Coast Guard on Grand Haven, with their newest exhibit.

A U.S. Coast Guard uniform in the Tri-Cities Historical Museum in Grand Haven, MI.

From humble beginnings as a service watching over the ships along the shore, to the deep water rescues performed today, visitors will see how much life-saving services have changed in the Great Lakes.

A Lyle Gun, used to rescue crews on sinking ships in the Great Lakes.

One of the biggest parts of the exhibit is the story of the Escanaba. Its revolutionary impact on the way the Coast Guard saved lives and its mysterious sinking are told through photographs and memorabilia left behind.

The Escanaba

The exhibit also highlights the formation of the annual Coast Guard Festival, and how it put Grand Haven on the map.

Real life-saving equipment, uniforms and models of ships are also on display.

Model of a U.S. Coast Guard Ship at the Tri-Cities Historical Museum in Grand Haven, MI.

The Coast Guard City U.S.A. exhibit is open through September 8.

The museum is free to check out and all exhibits inside are open to the public.

Summer Hours: (Memorial Day - Labor Day)

Closed Mondays

Tues-Sat: 10a - 8p

Sun: 12 - 5p

