GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - Organizers of this year's Coast Guard Festival have canceled a poignant portion of the week-long festivities.

The Parade of Ships, which was set to take place Monday, July 29, has been canceled. Organizers shared the news Monday morning on Facebook stating the large waves on Lake Michigan have nixed the parade. The ship tours later this evening are still set to take place.

Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival The Parade of Ships is cancelled this year due to large waves. The ships will still be available to tour as scheduled! . #CGFest19 #CoastGuard #Festival

The National Weather Service issued a Beach Hazard advisory through late Monday night for Oceana, Ottawa, Muskegon, Mason and Allegan counties.

Dangerous swimming conditions are expected at beaches north of South Haven. Separately, swimming is discouraged south of South Haven. Waves could be 3 feet or higher.

