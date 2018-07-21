GRAND HAVEN, Mich. -- The cardboard boat races have become one of the most hilarious events of the Coast Guard Festival every year.

13 ON YOUR SIDE wanted to give you a glimpse at some of the boats before they hit the water.

Meredith TerHaar met up with the team at Advance Packaging in Grand Rapids who sponsored this year's races.

Design engineer Kyle Vincek shared a few of the design highlights that makes their riverboat style entry unique. The "vessel" has a functional spinning wheel and it's heavy duty hull was designed to hold 1,500 to 2,000 pounds.

Kyle explained that it took about 30-40 hours of time, between 4 or 5 different engineers and designers to put it together. "This has been an awesome "all hands on deck" opportunity for our team and we can't wait to do it again next year," he said.

The 2018 Cardboard Boat Races took place on Saturday, July 28th. Click here for a schedule for the rest of the festival.

