GRAND HAVEN, Mich. -- The cardboard boat races have become one of the most hilarious events of the Coast Guard Festival every year.

13 ON YOUR SIDE wanted to give you a glimpse at some of the boats before they hit the water.

Meredith TerHaar met up with the team at Advance Packaging in Grand Rapids who sponsored this year's races.

Design engineer Kyle Vincek shared a few of the design highlights that makes their riverboat style entry unique. The "vessel" has a functional spinning wheel and it's heavy duty hull was designed to hold 1,500 to 2,000 pounds.

Kyle explained that it took about 30-40 hours of time, between 4 or 5 different engineers and designers to put it together. "This has been an awesome "all hands on deck" opportunity for our team and we can't wait to do it again next year," he said.

The 2018 Cardboard Boat Races took place on Saturday, July 28. Click here for a schedule for the rest of the festival.

Photos: Coast Guard Festival's cardboard boat race

The list of winners from the race are:

People’s Choice and Pride of Fleet: Dolphin helicopter

Boatswain Award (Most Attractive): Rahini Tiki

Buoy Class Pair (Kids 10-17): Sheriff Boat

Cutter Class Pair (Adults): Jack Splatt

Cutter Class Crew: Buntline Express (Riverboat)

Iceberg Award (best sinking): Crystal Palace Football Club

