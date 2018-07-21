GRAND HAVEN, Mich. -- As you can imagine boat slips in the Grand Haven city marina are in high demand in the summer and especially during the Coast Guard festival. So, how does the city handle it?

The answer is: with a lottery system, and one specifically for Coast Guard week.

13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke with Char Seise who is the Community Affairs Manager for the city and oversees operations of the city marina."We always do the lottery in May every single year. People are required to bring their paperwork on site the day of the lottery (at City Hall). You have to be present with your documentation and then we do the numbers just like any other lottery, we draw. You can stay, you can watch, you can listen.Then the hard work comes into play when our staff comes back, takes the information of the boater with the length of their boat and the slips that we have available and coordinates all of that. So not necessarily if your number is the first drawn will you actually be awarded a slip."

Char explains the slips are awarded for the entire week of the festival, including Saturday's fireworks show. She says anywhere from 80 to 200 people will vie for the slips every May.

There are a few more rules that apply...if you got a slip last year, you are out of the running for the next year.

Interested for next year? Click here for more information.

