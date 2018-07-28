GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - The first Saturday of the Coast Guard Festival is here.

Saturday morning was the Kids Parade, sponsored by D&W Fresh Market and Health Pointe.

►Related: Coast Guard Festival: Tackling the traffic

There is even more events happening throughout the rest of the festival, which ends on August 5. There will be tribute bands, ship tours, card board boat races, flea markets, more parades, fireworks, a downtown carnival and much more!

►Related: Coast Guard Festival 2018: Behind the scenes look at cardboard riverboat before it hits the lake

The celebration unofficially began in 1924 as a private Coast Guard personnel picnic. Today, the Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival has become a premier event with attendance of more than 350,000 people, including top-ranking Coast Guard dignitaries from our nation’s capital.

For a full list of events and details, visit www.coastguardfest.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM