Coast Guard Festival may be canceled, but you can still show support

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 2020 Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but you can still show your support with a event happening later this month.

Festival organizers are putting on a "Front Porch Salute" from July 25 to August 8 -- during what would have been the festival.

All Grand Haven neighbors, businesses, apartments, and condos-owners are encouraged to transform their porches, desks, doors, front yards and windows in patriotic colors and decorations in support of all the men and women in the Coast Guard.

Decorations should be put up between July 25 to August 8. Take photos of the end product and email the complete creations to marketing@coastguardfest.org

Festival organizers ask that anyone sending in photos to include their address, but the information will not be shared publicly.

All the photos from the Front Porch Salute will be shared to the festival's social media pages.

Visit the festival's website for all rules and regulations.

Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival It's not too late to order your Coast Guard Festival merchandise. Or... der ONLINE ONLY thru July 12th. Check it out... there are 2 designs to choose from to put on a t-shirt, long sleeve or hoodie plus a really cool tumbler available in 10 colors with the GHCG Festival logo.

The 2020 Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival and its accompanying events were canceled back in May after two months of research. The board said the decision to cancel the annual event, which has been put on since 1924, was "difficult but necessary."

The Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival will resume in celebration in 2021 from July 30 to August 8.

