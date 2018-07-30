GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - Watch live as the shop arrive at the 2018 Coast Guard Festival on Monday, July 30.

Ships started to arrive around 1 p.m. in Grand Haven.

More on Coast Guard Festival this year:

For a full look at what's going on this week, visit coastguardfest.org

PHOTOS: 2018 Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival
Crowds of people welcoming the ships to the Coast Guard Festival.
A huge cutter coming into Grand Haven to dock for Coast Guard Festival.
Welcoming the ships for Coast Guard Festival.
2018 Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival ship arrival.
Welcome to Grand Haven!
A young boy waiting to welcome more ships to the Coast Guard Festival.
People lining up for Pronto Pups at Coast Guard Festival.

