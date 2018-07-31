GRAND HAVEN, Mich. -- This past May, the Coast Guard announced Station Grand Haven would absorb the Coast Guard station Muskegon and the one in Holland.

While the change cut two full-time positions in Holland, it also made it possible for five Coast Guard members from Grand Haven to cover Station Small Holland on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. They return to home base the rest of the week. Grand Haven crew members also staff Station Small Muskegon on a seasonal basis.

One of the reasons for the change was the lack of emergencies in Holland. However, this is also believed to be a better and more efficient way to use U.S. Coast Guard personnel in the area.

"I think it has been a positive change because now we have both units under one roof. In the past, a lot of times we had to borrow people especially for the Holland unit," said Master Chief Kirk McKay of Coast Guard Station Grand Haven.

"It really brings a tighter structure a better response logistically. It actually helps us kind of tighten up the way we do business. In the end there is no loss of productivity. There is probably an increase in productivity. We have assets at each unit. And so, I think our response time is increased."

Master Chief McKay says the Coast Guard is here to serve the public in the best way possible.

