GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - For the past 25 years or so, Dorothy Walker has been handing out cookies and drinks to people participating in the Coast Guard Festival Grand Parade.

At Saturday's parade, she announced that she is retiring from being the Cookie Lady. She had a sign that read, "It's been fun! Cookie Lady retiring 25 (?) years making and serving cookies for parade participants."

"Many, many years ago, the Chamber of Commerce sent cards around to the people that lived on the streets where the parade was getting organized," said Walker. "They said, could you do something for the participants, if nothing more than putting out a hose so they can get some water."

Walker said that they did that and they've been doing it ever since.

"Just trying to thank these people that are in the parade," said Walker.

