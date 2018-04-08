GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - The Grand Parade is Saturday, August 4.

The 2-hour parade is the highpoint of the annual Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival. It starts around 11:45 a.m. Saturday morning on Washing Avenue in Grand Haven.

According to the city of Grand Haven, nearly 100,000 people attended the Coast Guard Festival to show appreciation to the men and women of the United State Coast Guard.

PHOTOS: 2018 Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival
Crowds of people welcoming the ships to the Coast Guard Festival.
A huge cutter coming into Grand Haven to dock for Coast Guard Festival.
Welcoming the ships for Coast Guard Festival.
2018 Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival ship arrival.
Welcome to Grand Haven!
A young boy waiting to welcome more ships to the Coast Guard Festival.
People lining up for Pronto Pups at Coast Guard Festival.

