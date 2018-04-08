GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - The Grand Parade is Saturday, August 4.

The 2-hour parade is the highpoint of the annual Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival. It starts around 11:45 a.m. Saturday morning on Washing Avenue in Grand Haven.

A post shared by glessens (@glessens) on Aug 4, 2018 at 8:56am PDT

Come find us at the Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival parade! @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/zrZaceTQeE — Jaleesa Irizarry (@JaleesaWZZM) August 4, 2018

►Related: Coast Guard Festival: Tackling the traffic

►Weather: 13 On Target Forecast - Sizzling Summer Weekend

According to the city of Grand Haven, nearly 100,000 people attended the Coast Guard Festival to show appreciation to the men and women of the United State Coast Guard.

PHOTOS: 2018 Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM