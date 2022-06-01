Your Guide to the Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival

There's a lot planned for Coast Guard City, USA, next week. Here's the activities you can expect to enjoy:

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Editor's note: The video above is from the 2021 Coast Guard Festival.

We are just days away from the 2022 Coast Guard Festival in Grand Haven.

The festival runs July 29 through August 7 and will feature events that are both somber and celebratory.

From ship tours and parades to tribute bands and a national memorial service, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

13 ON YOUR SIDE is a proud sponsor of the Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival.

Here's a quick rundown of events:

Parades

There are three parades this year. Here's when you can expect them:

Kids Parade: Saturday, July 30 at 10:30 a.m.

Parade of Ships: Monday, Aug. 1 at 1 p.m.

Grand Parade: Saturday, Aug. 6 at 11:45 a.m.

Other Events

This summer festival offers an event for just about everyone, from the kids parade, to concerts, to a softball tournament.

Saturday, July 30 at 1:30 p.m.

Various times Monday through Friday. Check out the list here.

Tuesday, Aug. 2. Shows at 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 pm.

Tickets cost $7.

For a list of festival forms and applications, click here.

You can check out a full list of events here:

Parking

Parking Locations:

• Ferry Elementary School (Grand Haven)

• Griffin Elementary School (Grand Haven)

• Trinity Reformed Church (Grand Haven)

• First Christian Reformed Church (Grand Haven)

• First Baptist Church (Spring Lake)

• All Shores Wesleyan Church (Spring Lake)

• Ferrysburg City Hall

Downtown Drop-Off Location:

• 3rd Street and Columbus Ave

The park-and-ride will be available from 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Note: Harbor Island will not be used as a parking location this year, organizers said.

You can download a parking map here.

History

Honoring the men and women of the United States Coast Guard is deeply rooted in Grand Haven.

The Coast Guard Sector Field Office facility is located at 601 S Harbor Drive.

According to organizers, the festival began as a picnic with Coast Guard personnel only. Today, the festival brings more than 350,000 people to West Michigan to take part in the celebration.

In 1998, Congress and the President officially honored Grand Haven with the designation of "Coast Guard City, USA."

You can learn more about the history of the Grand Haven Coast Guard here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.