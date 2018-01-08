MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. - Ke'Shonna Wilburn was in one of the last classes to take part in the old Marching Tigers.

Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System's marching band fell apart years ago, but thanks to new instruments and old knowledge the band is back in the public eye. Alumni members like Wilburn (Class of 2013) are now returning to teach their ways to current fifth, sixth graders and high schoolers.

"The school's program was kind of going down hill and my class was the last bit of the group, so I decided to help out. I feel like with me still having this knowledge -- why not help out," Wilburn said.

Darrin McCall (Class of 2006) is the band's acting director. McCall has been hosting rehearsals to help the group prepare for their appearance in the 2018 Coast Guard Parade. He said the rejuvenation of the band is another aspect of showing the rest of the state what Muskegon Heights has to offer.

"Not just on the city level, but as far as education, and different schools accepting Muskegon Heights and understanding that we are trying as hard as we can -- we just need support from others."

The group plans to have a 40-person ensemble made up of alum and current students at Saturday's parade and will perform eight different songs.

"I love the band. I have just been waiting for them to bring it back, we are just a big family," said Inyshia Davis (Class of 2015).

