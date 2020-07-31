National Coast Guard Memorial Service in Grand Haven

The ceremony took place at Escanaba Park in Grand Haven Friday morning.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Coast Guard National Memorial Service took place in Grand Haven Friday morning.

The ceremony happened at Escanaba Park at 8 a.m.

A number of officials spoke during the event, including Coast Guard officers and Grand Haven Mayor Bob Monetza.

Grand Haven's 96th U.S. Coast Guard Festival was supposed to kick off last Friday, spanning 10 days with 38 events, but due to COVID-19 precautions, it was cancelled for the first time since it started in 1924.

The National Memorial Service was one event that was still on the docket, but it was not open to the public like it has been in year's past. It normally happens the first Friday night of the festival.

In lieu of a traditional Coast Guard Festival this year, organizers have put on a "Front Porch Salute." It started on July 25 and will run until Aug. 8.

Grand Haven neighbors and businesses are encouraged to decorate their porches, doors, yards, and windows in patriotic colors and flare in support of the men and woman in the Coast Guard.

The Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival will resume in celebration in 2021 from July 30 to August 8.

