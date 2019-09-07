GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - Festival Idol is back and this year, it's got some pretty high stakes.

Based on the idea of the nationally-watched talent show "American Idol," this local show lets vocalists perform on stage to hometown fans and visiting audiences at the Coast Guard Festival.

This year, those who compete in Festival Idol have a chance to win a Silver Ticket to an "American Idol" audition city. This ticket guarantees they audition with producers, skipping over many steps other Idol hopefuls will have to go through.

Registration for Festival Idol ends on July 12. The competition is only open to ages 15-28 with limited spaces available. All the registration information can be found at coastguardfest.org.

If taking the stage isn't your call, check out the free show on July 29 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lake Michigan Credit Union Waterfront Stage.

Find all the details you'll need at https://www.coastguardfest.org/events/festival-idol/

