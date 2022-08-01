The Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival Parade of Ships

Due to water conditions on the lakeshore, the Parade of Ships was postponed until 3 p.m.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — After being postponed until 3 p.m., the Parade of Ships at the Coast Guard Festival is underway.

Hundreds of onlookers are lined along the water as four coast guard cutters sail into the port of Grand Haven.

The four ships that will be involved in the parade are CGC Hollyhock, CGC Spar, CGC Neah Bay and CGC Biscayne Bay.

The parade was originally slated to begin at 1 p.m., but due to warnings of waves reaching between four and seven feet, the parade was postponed until 3 p.m.

This isn't the first time the Parade of Ships has been impacted by weather. In 2019, it was canceled entirely due to high waves.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Beach Hazards Statement for Mason, Oceana, Ottawa, Allegan, Van Buren and Muskegon counties that is active until 11 p.m. Monday.

Strong currents will also make for dangerous swimming conditions.

