Lake Michigan too cold for most swimmers

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Shoreline water temperatures on Lake Michigan in Muskegon are on the rebound from lows earlier this week.

However even with the lake in the 60's it's still too cold for most swimmers.

"I didn't even plan to go in the water today," said Christopher Mangione who was visiting Pere Marquette Beach in Muskegon Friday.

Mangione's son also had no interest in swimming in the cold lake.

"He touched the water and shrieked," said Heidi Mangione. "Colder than my house is when it's air conditioned."

The lake was in the low 60's Friday up from lowes earlier in the week in places that dropped to the 40's and 50's.

"We didn't expect it to be this cold when we got up here," said Dustin Thieme from Ft. Wayne.

Swimming in cold water can be dangerous according to Mercy Health Injury Prevention Coordinator Holly Alway. "Cold water shock is one of the biggest jolts the body can experience," she said.

Alway also leads the Muskegon Water Safety Task Force. Big waves on Lake Michigan are always a concern for the task force, as is cold water in the 50's and 60's.

Swimmers who jump into the lake quickly can experience what's called "cold water shock." It can result in involuntary gasping, panic, and loss of motor skills. Those symptoms can combine resulting in drowning.

Alway says if one wants to swim in cold water always take it slow.

"Don't just cannonball into the water, because that's where that cold water shock comes in because you've done nothing to acclimate your body to it," she said.

And if water in the big lake is too cold, Alway recommends swimmers seek out smaller inland lakes where the water will likely be warmer.

Shoreline water temperatures on Lake Michigan in Muskegon County should continue to warm up over the weekend and into next week.

