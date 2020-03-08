College during COVID-19: Western Michigan University

President Montgomery says they're ready with a rapid-result COVID-19 testing plan.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Students are going back to college campuses in just a few weeks, but this fall semester is going to look a lot different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

13 ON YOUR SIDE has been talking with several different university presidents in Michigan to see how they're preparing for college during COVID-19.

Today, 13 ON YOUR SIDE's Nick LaFave spoke with Western Michigan President Edward Montgomery. He says WMU is ready to reopen with a rapid-return COVID-19 testing plan.

Here are some of the topics LaFave and Montgomery discussed:

NICK LAFAVE: Will students and staff be wearing masks in the classrooms?

President Edward Montgomery: Yes, with indoor spaces, we require the wearing of masks, where social distancing is not possible.

NICK: Do have any idea about how many students — a percentage — will be on campus at any given time?

MONTGOMERY: About 57% of the core sections will have a version of in-person or blended instruction.

NICK: You're going to be offering no-cost COVID testing at your health center?

MONTGOMERY: We have a supply of what is a rapid supply antigen, which allows turnaround to occur within 48 hours.

NICK: There will be dining on on-campus dining halls. But that will be reduced too, correct?

MONTGOMERY: Yes. We're going to continue with our 'Grab-n-Go' option. There will be dine-in options. But we're reducing seating to increase spacing for social distancing.

Watch the full interview here:

