As students prepare to head off to college, parents should talk to their doctor about vaccinating them against Meningitis B. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the risk of contracting meningitis B was approximately 3.5 times higher in college students ages 18-24 than for people of the same age who don't go to college.

Michigan does have mandated Meningitis vaccinations, but not for Meningitis B, which is the strain that can be so dangerous. We spoke with Dr. Len Friedland, Director of Scientific Affairs and Public Health at GSK Vaccinations along with Tiffany Williams, a GSK spokesperson and meningitis advocate. For more information about Meningitis, visit www.meningitis.com .

