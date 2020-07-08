Commissioner blames Black people for virus, uses racial slur

The Petoskey News-Review reports that Leelanau County road commissioner Tom Eckerle made the comment before the meeting Tuesday.

SUTTONS BAY, Mich. — A northern Michigan county official has been heard using a racial slur prior to a public meeting to describe African Americans in Detroit whom he blamed for spreading the coronavirus.

The Petoskey News-Review reports that Leelanau County road commissioner Tom Eckerle made the comment before the meeting Tuesday. The meeting could be attended by the public via phone and anyone listening could have heard the comments.

Road Commission Chair Bob Joyce twice rebuked Eckerle for using racist language. Eckerle said he can say whatever he likes. State Rep. Jack O’Malley says Eckerle must resign or the county should recall him.

O'Malley released the following statement:

“After speaking with a number of individuals in the district today, I must say that I am shocked and disappointed to hear of the comments that were made by Leelanau County Road Commissioner Tom Eckerle before a recent road commission meeting. I called Mr. Eckerle to confirm he made these comments. He confirmed that he did. This type of racial slur is flat-out unacceptable and ignorant. I asked Mr. Eckerle to resign his position as road commissioner in light of these comments and shall he refuse, the citizens of Leelanau County have every right to recall him from office. It saddens me to have to even make this statement."