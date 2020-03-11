Community coalition calls on city leaders to keep ShotSpotter out of Grand Rapids

The gunfire detection technology was first considered by the city in 2015.

Grand Rapids Police are proposing the use of gunfire detection technology, which community advocates say they have long opposed.

City leaders put off voting on ShotSpotter in 2015, but it's been brought back up through GRPD's recently released strategic plan and in response to this year's gun violence.

But a coalition of community organizations and movements, penned a letter to city leaders urging them to keep the technology, which is meant to notify dispatch and police within 60 seconds of a shot being fired, out of Grand Rapids neighborhoods.

"Our concerns are really around increasing forms of mass surveillance in the city, particularly within neighborhoods of color, we believe that this doesn't do much to actually solve or prevent crime," said Kyle Lim, a strategist with Urban Core Collective. "It's not a preventative move."

The coalition, which includes NAACP Grand Rapids, Urban Core Collective, Defund the GRPD, Justice for Black Lives, Linc Up and Equity PAC, is calling on community members with similar concerns to let city leaders know.

But, one of the coalition's other concerns is the timeline for the proposal.

Late last week, GRPD announced two virtual townhalls to discuss the program on Monday, Nov. 2 and Thursday, Nov. 5. The coalition asked that the department move those sessions to next week after the election.

"The current plan for engagement doesn't line up with GRPD's own goals of sustained engagement within communities. I think that's a really important piece of this," Lim said Monday.

GRPD says it's moving rapidly out of necessity.

"While I respect that people think maybe it's moving very quickly, what we're seeing on the streets and these increase in violent crimes, the department doesn't want to wait any longer," said Sgt. Dan Adams.

If implemented, Adams said the program that according to its website, is utilized by over 100 U.S. cities, would be set up in two Grand Rapids neighborhoods covering a four square mile area.

The system uses audio sensors attached to buildings or lampposts in the neighborhood to surveil for gunshots, the audio is then reviewed by analysts to determine if the sound is gunfire before dispatching the alert.

"You know sound can travel in funny ways, so it's hard to nail down, but with ShotSpotter, we'll be able to get a much more precise location and be able to respond more effectively," Adams said.

ShotSpotter lists a high success rate in cities across the country, however, some cities have reported false alarms being an issue with the program.

Sgt. Adams says the department feels more confident about the advances made in the technology over the last five years.

"We don't want to give off the message that we're putting all of our eggs in one basket, so to speak, but we definitely feel that this is a tool that can be effective for us, and it can save lives," he said.

The program was originally going to be funded for two years using $500,000 in CARES Act funding, which was approved by the Kent County Commission last month. The effort was led by Commissioner Robert S. Womack.

However, during the Monday night townhall about the program, Police Chief Eric Payne said the CARES Act dollars could not be used for ShotSpotter, but it was not clear how the $500,000 would be used instead.

The city and county did not immediately return request for comment Monday evening. Payne said the department would be presenting the idea to the city's fiscal committee on Nov. 10 to identify funding. It would then go before city commissioners.

Lim says UCC along with the other community organizations would instead like to see the money go toward data transparency and a violence prevention program, like Cure Violence.

"While we recognize that violence is happening our neighborhoods, we think that there needs to be other interventions in place that alleviate either the complex set of systemic needs that underlie the reality of that violence, or a reaction from the city that doesn't seek to simply punish and hurt more people," Lim said.

The next townhall is Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and can be viewed on the city's Facebook page and YouTube.

