Community comes together after lack of Black egg donors in West MI brought to light

"I truly believe this could lead to helping other families build their families"

After 13 ON YOUR SIDE producer Rhonda Spencer and her husband Jamal shared that they had been looking for a Black egg donor, only to find out there were none in West Michigan, the response has been overwhelming.

Not one, not two, not three, but four women reached out to the Fertility Center in Grand Rapids, wanting to learn more about egg donation.

"As soon as the story aired, the next day I was getting emails and phone calls from Black women who were interested in knowing more about the process of becoming egg donors," explained Robin Strouse, RN, and Donor Coordinator for the Fertility Center.

"Even women who knew that they didn't qualify themselves, they were interested in knowing about it so that they could share with other young women who might be available to be an egg donor. A couple of the phone calls were from women who don't even live in West Michigan so the story reached outside of West Michigan. I fully believe that this is going to lead to helping other families build their families," said Robin.

Donating eggs is a selfless act, and it does come with compensation, $4,000 on the day of egg retrieval. The Fertility Center also has a referral program, and if you refer a woman who becomes a donor, you'll receive $500.

If becoming an egg donor is something you'd like to consider, visit the Fertility Center website and send them an email or call.

